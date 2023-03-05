Uniontown
Loretta M. Skakandy Bozek, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, in Mount Macrina Manor.
Loretta was a second mother to many and willingly stood at the foot of the Cross sharing the suffering of others.
She was a registered nurse and member of Saint Therese Church in Uniontown.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Bozek; son, Bradley Bozek; sisters, Irene Skakandy and Mary Debord; brothers, John Skakandy, Joe Skakandy and Alex Skakandy.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Roberta (Ralph) Smearman; son, Keith (Laurie) Bozek; daughter, Laurie (Tom) Coldren; grandchildren, Bethany Coldren, Alex Bozek and Kathryn Bozek; several beloved nieces and nephews; and cherished cat, Amazing Grace.
Special thanks to her caregivers, Jessica Dragone; niece, Joanne Molek; her hospice nurse, Melissa; and the staff at Mount Macrina, especially Miss Stella.
Arrangements have been gratefully entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
There will be no public viewing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, in Saint Mary Nativity Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, followed by internment at St. Thomas Cemetery in Footedale.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
