Uniontown
Loretta Mae Nepa Colacone, 89, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born February 10, 1933, in York Run.
Loretta was predeceased by her parents, Amedio and Edith Remonko Nepa; husband, Angelo Colacone; and five siblings: Emmett and Woody Nepa, Minnie Stalnaker, Anna Rose Muzika and Madonna Nepa.
Loretta was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church. She was a beautician and hairdresser, owned Loretta's School of Cosmetology and once served on the State Board of Cosmetology. Loretta had been very active in the community, serving with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving is a son, Frank Colacone of Ariz.; two sisters, Louise Piccolomini (Richard) of Waltersburg, and Joyce Nepa of York Run; and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Loretta's wishes, a private Blessing Service was held for her immediate family, under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
