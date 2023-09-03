Uniontown
Loretta Marie Malaspino Joseph, 85, of Uniontown, loving beloved wife of Joe T. Joseph, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023. She was born December 25, 1937 in Cardale.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Eugene "Jiggs" Malaspino and Yolanda Tillie Malaspino; her beloved son, Curtis W. Tharpe; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Larry Blair, and John R. Joseph.
Loretta was a member of St. George Maronite Church. She was devoted to all veterans and enjoyed bowling, bingo, card games, and trips to the casino. She was the originator of the bowling league for the Amvets and Thomas's Lounge.
She had been a Ben Franklin majorette in the eighth and ninth grades, and in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades at Uniontown High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1955.
Loretta was past president of the Amvets Auxiliary and was a member of the American Legion Post 51 Auxiliary and the PA Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Everywhere Loretta lived, whether in New Salem, on Easy Street or at her current home on Dixon Boulevard, she had a unique relationship with her neighbors.
Surviving are her loving husband of 52 years, Joe T. Joseph; in-laws: Roxanne Joseph and her children, Angela and Gina, Marie and Emil Greathouse; Harry and Roseann Joseph and their children, Julie and Thomas Joseph and family; nieces, Maria Katsafanas and Becky Alexanderson; nephew, Mark Blair; cousins, Sister Mary Anne Genovich, Frank and Leona Malaspino and members of the Maddas Family.
A Funeral Mass was held Friday, September 1, in St. George Maronite Church, with Chorbishop Michael Kail as celebrant. Entombment followed in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Chapel of Memories.
Services were under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Hartley for his personal and caring touch during this difficult period.
