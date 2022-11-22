Connellsville
Loretta Sarah Hatter Martin, 97, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, in her home.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 21, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, where visitation continues from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 22.
Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to noon, the hour of service, Wednesday, November 23, in Dunbar Presbyterian Church, 91 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Simeon Hatcher officiating.
GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Interment will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family be may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
