Connellsville
Loretta Sarah Hatter Martin, 97, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, in her home.
She was born August 30, 1925, in Connellsville, to the late Andrew Hatter and the late Lila Basinger.
Loretta was a homemaker, lovingly caring for her family. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a longstanding member of Dunbar Presbyterian Church, serving as both an elder and a lay minister.
She thoroughly enjoyed gardening up until this past August. She grew and tended to her many plants in her greenhouse, which she had started from seeds.
She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy (Dick) Hoover, Sandy (Dave Couts) Absher and Bonnie (Curt) Matthews; grandchildren, Renae (Joe) Polizzi, Amy Matthews, Dean Hoover and Denis Hoover; great-grandchildren, Drew Breitbach and fiancee Kara, and Tayra Breitbach; several stepgreat-grandchildren; and siblings, Gifford Hatter and Della Melvin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben R. Martin; two children, Ronald Martin and Shirley Martin; her grandson, Duane Hoover; as well as six brothers and five sisters.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 21, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
A funeral service will take place at noon on Wednesday, November 23, in Dunbar Presbyterian Church, 91 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Simeon Hatcher officiating.
GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Interment will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family be may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
