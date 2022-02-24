Ohiopyle
Lori A. Groover-Smith, 46, of Ohiopyle, passed away Monday, February 22, 2022, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born May 4, 1975, a daughter of the late John A. Groover Jr. and Terry Barclay Groover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three special aunts, Shirley Turner, Joyce Mathias and Cathy Means; both sets of grandparents, John and MaryEllen Groover, and Arthur and Helen Barclay; and her mother-in-law, Sharon Smith.
Lori worked for Fayette County, where she was director of Human and Community Service and FACT.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Smith; her children, Hannah Smith and Nicholas Smith; her brothers, John E. (Lee) Groover of Wilmington, N.C., Jerry (Fonda) Groover of Farmington; and her sister, Carrie Groover of Ohiopyle; nieces and nephews Jessica (Randy) Fisher, Joshua (Amanda) Groover, Crystal Groover, Cody (Kaitlyn) Hare, and Allyson Hare (Jonathan O'Neal); great-nieces and nephews, David, Katera, Aubrie, Owen, Wade, Carsen, Jaron, Ryker, Jaxton and Isla.
Lori was a member of the Chalk Hill United Methodist Church.
Lori's children were her pride and joy. She was beyond proud of her daughter, Hannah - while going to school full time and working, Hannah always found the time to help with whatever Lori needed. Lori thoroughly enjoyed watching her son, Nicholas play soccer and was especially proud of his achievements in Boy Scouts and was looking forward to him earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service honoring Lori's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 26, in Chalk Hill United Methodist Church, 9 Old Mill Road, Ohiopyle, with the Reverend Arnold Husk officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family and be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
Memorial donations, in Lori's honor, can be made to Chalk Hill United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Chalk Hill, PA 15421.
