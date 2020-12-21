Uniontown
Lori A. Harford, 48, of Uniontown, passed on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Born March 20, 1972 in Brownsville, a daughter of John and Mary Popish Vandivner.
Beloved wife of Franklin Harford; mother, of John Ross (Angela Marie) Watson Sr. of Brownsville, and Roy Eugene Watson of Mt. Pleasant; grandmother of Mindy Jo, John Ross Jr., Kristen Lynn, Bryson James and Layauna Watson; sister of Mel (John), Bill, Mucker and Tina Watson and the Late Sonya Watson; Lori loved her grandkids and was a frequent blood donor and was a EMT.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, Services are private. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
