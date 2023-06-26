Uniontown
Lori Ann Brundege, 45, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, June 22, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 18, 1978 in Uniontown, a daughter of Gary E. and Margie L. Moore Brundege of Hibbs.
Lori was a soccer coach and a "soccer mom" for South Union Township.
She loved to do crafts. Her main purpose was being a great mom to her children and caring for and taking care of her son, Chase.
Lori was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bernard Brundege; maternal grandparents, Junior "Zeke" and Ada Moore.
Lori is survived by her parents, Gary E. and Margie L. Brundege; three children, Mallory, Makayla, and Chase; three brothers: Scott E. Brundege and wife Maryellen, Garret D. Brundege and fiance Ashton, Gary E. Brundege, II and wife Samantha; paternal grandmother, Virginia Brundege.
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, June 28. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tim Moore officiating.
