Lori Lynn Childs, 51, of Charleroi, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 14, 2023. Born in Brownsville August 14, 1972, Lori was a daughter of the late Edward W., and Mary Stogran Childs, who survives.
Surviving to cherish Lori's memory are her mother, Mary Childs of East Millsboro; her daughter, Ashlee Childs of Charleroi; sons, Tyler (fiancee Olivia) Sapp of Belle Vernon, and Dylan (Bre) Sapp of Belle Vernon; her grandchildren, Mya Schumacher and Lyncoln Stoernell; her brother, Michael (Kelly Hrabovsky) Childs of Ellsworth; and sister, Lisa (Greg Madden) Childs of Dunlevy; nieces, Holly Adamson, Olivia Childs and Marina Childs; and sister-in-law, Samantha Childs of Bentleyville.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Edward Childs.
Per Lori's request, there will be no public visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, PA 15022.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
