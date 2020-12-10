Uniontown
Lori Zebley Allison, 62, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after battling with Multiple Sclerosis for several years. She was born August 17, 1958.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend. Lori was a member of Abundant Life Church of Uniontown. Through the years, she worked at a local bank and a local magistrate. She was an avid Steelers fan. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, her Eat & Park church ladies, and her best puppy friend, Kali.
When her children were young, she loved watching her son, Michael at his baseball games and her daughter, Marissa at swim meets.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Marjorie and Bob Zebley; in-laws Ray, Doris, Bob and Mary Allison.
Lorie is survived by her devoted, loving husband of 39 years, Michael "Mickey" Allison; her loving children, Michael (Sara) and her (princess) daughter Marissa Teeter (Drew); siblings Larry Zebley (Mary Kay), Roberta Vavrek (Joe), Barbara Oldani (John); father-in-law Pete Allison (Joanne); loving in-laws; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Special thanks to her caregiver, Megan McShane.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Friday, December 11, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Nick Cook officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory upon entering the building and social distancing will be in effect during all visitation and service hours.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
