It is with profound sadness that the familyof Lorina Oriela Randolph announce her passing Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was 92 years old.
Lorina was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Randolph; her mother, Clara Joseph; and father, Small Joseph; her siblings, Marjorie, Enid, Milford "Dada"; along with her son, Reliegh.
Lorina leaves behind her children, Hesford and Derick of Antigua, and Dawn, Rene and Shane of Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews and their families, including Stephanie, Carmen and her favorite nephew, Mitchel - all living in the USA, and Vida, Keren and Codna - all living in Antigua; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, February 18, followed by internment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Professional arrangements are in care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences for the family and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
