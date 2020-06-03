Perryopolis
Lorna Bell Burnsworth Lynn, born May 21, 1927, was called home to Jesus Monday, June 1, 2020.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Freda and Harry of Perryopolis; her husband, Claude D. Lynn of Perryopolis; and her sister, Merna Rae Allen of Tampa, Fla.
Surviving are her son, Claude Darryl Lynn of Monroe Township, N.J.; her daughter, Mary Jane York (Mark); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, all of whom reside in New Hampshire.
Most important in Lorna's life were her loving family and sharing her unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, in the funeral home, with the Rev. John Matsko officiating. Funeral services will also be livestreamed on Friday via the funeral home website. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate of "yellow phase," attendance will be limited to 25 people at a given time. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks and social distancing.
Condolences will be accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
