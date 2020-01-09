Clarksville
Lorna J. Cribbs, 63, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born April 29, 1956, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Warner H. Bastian, and Margaret Jane Worrell of Washington, who survives.
Lorna was a 1974 graduate of Beth Center High School.
She was employed as a teacher’s aide by Community Action Southwest Head Start in the Beth Center area for 23 years.
Mrs. Cribbs was very creative. She enjoyed scrapbooking, making and selling jewelry, baking, camping and dancing. She was especially fond of her dog, Smudge the Chihuahua.
On June 3, 1995, she married Robert W. Cribbs, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tami Allum (Randy) of Sandy Plains and Taunya Claude of Washington; two brothers, Dwayne Bastian of Brownsville and Mark Bastian (Samantha) of DeRidter, La.; a sister, Kena Bastian of Claysville; three grandchildren, Travis and Anthony Jeffries, and Michael Elliot; several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, in JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, with Pastor Rick Bruckner officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
