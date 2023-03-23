Mt. Braddock
Lorna P. Yauger, 83, of Mt. Braddock, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 29, 1940, in Mt. Braddock, a daughter of the late Ralph Bryner and Clara Landman Bryner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Montgomery Yauger; son, Mark Yauger; and infant twin sons, Ralph and Arnold Yauger; daughters, Patty Bigley and Rita Kazimer; two brothers, Ralph Bryner Jr. and Sherman Bryner; one sister, Judy Beckworth; and her granddaughter, Malina Gilpin.
Lorna attended Mount Braddock School house for her education before becoming a homemaker after school and enjoyed staying home and taking care of her family.
She loved crossword puzzles, and listening to sermons, her favorite being Joel Olsten. Lorna was the best mom, grandmother and great-grandmother and her grandkids were her world.
Left to cherish Lorna's memory are her son, Montgomery "Red" Yauger Jr.; two daughters, Teresa Lowman and husband Charles, and Jeanne Blaniar and husband Charlie; 10 grandchildren, CJ, Kyle, Alex, Morgan, Ricky, Buzz, Tara, Misty and Ashley; 12 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Bessie Yauger.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. There will be no services per the family's request.
Donations, in Lorna's memory, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4 N. Beeson Blvd., Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
