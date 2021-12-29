Vanderbilt
Lorraine Abraham Herbert, 71, of Vanderbilt, entered into her eternal rest on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born January 8, 1950, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Monsour Joseph Abraham and Helen Marie Marva Abraham Stebok Grimm.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall S. Herbert, Sr. on April 13, 2007; her step-father, Walter Stebok; her brothers-in-law, Frank Magerko, Jr., Frank Fazio, and Dennis Herbert; and her sister-in-law, Sandra Porter.
Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was an amazing, talented, faithful, and strong woman, and a very caring mother and grandmother (Sitti).
She was a longtime and faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, in Connellsville, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also took pleasure in cooking, crocheting, gardening and attending church.
Lorraine graduated from Laurel Highlands High School, Class of 1967, and was employed as a clerk with the Pennsylvania Department of Assistance, in Uniontown, for over 20 years.
Lorraine will be sadly missed by her loving family; her son, Randall S. Herbert, Jr. and wife Gemma, of Vanderbilt; her daughter, Rebecca L. Moffatt and husband William, of Rostraver Township; her granddaughters, Aminah Rae Herbert (her bestie!), Lillian Rebecca Herbert, and Caroline Lorraine Herbert; her very special grandson, William "Jack" Randall Moffatt; her step-grandchildren, Gabriella and Nico Munson; her siblings, Sue (Larry) Rockwell, of Hopwood, Lucy (Harold) Hargis, of Henderson, Ky., Helen "Sissy" (Barry) Cavalcante, of Warren, Ohio, Joseph "Sonny" (Debbie) Abraham, of Hopwood, Carolyn Magerko of New Salem, Andrew (Luann) Abraham, of Uniontown, and Walter (Janet) Stebok, of Menefee, Calif.; her sisters-in-law, Beverly Fazio, and Donna Herbert; her brother-in-law, David Porter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson. www.fergusonfunerals.com
Family and friends will be received from 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home chapel, where parting prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
Chapel committal service and interment will be in Dickerson Run Union Cemetery.
Love Lasts Forever!
