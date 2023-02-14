Smithfield
Lorraine Clark Rhodes, 96, of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 in the Waters of McMurray Senior Assisted Living. She was born January 23, 1927 in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Wilmer Clark and Lula McCarthy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter S. Rhodes in 2001; a son, Donald Gregory Grimes; a daughter, Laurel Lynne Barber; four brothers, William Clark, James Clark, Felton Clark, and Daniel Clark; and a sister, Evelyn Taggert, brothers-in-law David Tarcy, and Larry Thompson.
Lorraine was a graduate of Georges High School in 1944, where she had perfect attendance. She worked for Giant Eagle in Morgantown for many years where she assisted opening new stores in McMurray. She retired as a manager in 1992.
Lorraine’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and spending with her late husband Dusty in their Florida home. Lorraine had strong Christian faith and loved attending church services.
Left to cherish Lorraine’s memory are daughter-in-law, Helen Grimes of Venetia; brother-in-law, Robert Barber of Virginia; step-son, Casey Rhodes and wife Diane of Morgantown, W.Va.; step-daughter, Jenny Rhodes of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Marie Barber of Virginia, Robert Barber wife Mary of Virginia, Amiee Nemani of Venetia, and Brian Grimes and wife Tara of Venetia; eight great- grandchildren, Michelle, Brandon, Hailey, Shaylynn, Leela, Nalin, Emery and Luca; two step- grandchildren, Andrew and Alex of Morgantown; two sisters, Mollie Thompson of Coal Center, and Libby Tarcy of Smithfield; sister-in-law Marilyn Clark of Gans, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main St., Smithfield, PA where friend may be received on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from noon until 2 p.m. Followed by a service celebrating Lorraine’s life at life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Martie Cain officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Gans United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.