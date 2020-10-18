Gibbon Glade,
formerly of Dunbar
Lorraine J. Galida Koschock, 72, of Gibbon Glade, formerly of Dunbar, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Montifiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 9, 1948, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen Kobzowicz Galida. She was also preceded in death by several uncles and aunts.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Melissa R. Minko and husband Michael J., with whom she made her home; brothers Gary and Michael Galida and their families.
Lorraine attended Mt. Macrina Academy, and cherished her memories of her time spent there and the life-long friendships she made there. She then furthered her education at Duff's Business Institute, where she earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting. Later, she also obtained a degree in Theology. She worked in accounting for several local companies before starting her own business, Lorraine's Business Services, in 1981. In business for 38 years, she offered tax preparation, bookkeeping services, and payroll, and specialized in helping others start their own businesses. Her work was truly one of her greatest joys, and she took pride in personalized service and careful attention to the smallest of details. Her clients often became friends, and many looked forward to bringing in their tax information each year. It was common for her to spend hours with each client, and she advised many concerning financial management and debt elimination. She was especially happy that her business had the distinction of having served families for generations.
She will be remembered by those who knew and loved her best for her wonderful sense of humor and her outspoken and opinionated nature. As the recipient of a liver transplant, she encouraged others to become organ donors. A member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Uniontown, she loved to tell others about the goodness of her Lord, wherever she went.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, October 19, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with Pastor Vincent L. Winfrey Sr. officiating. Interment will be at the St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), www.core.org.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.