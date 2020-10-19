Gibbon Glade
Lorraine J. Galida Koschock, 72, of Gibbon Glade, formerly of Dunbar, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Montifiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Friends were received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, October 19, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, with Pastor Vincent L. Winfrey Sr. officiating. Interment will be at the St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), www.core.org.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
