Smithfield
Lorraine Janesko, 90, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the Madison Center in Morgantown, W.Va., following a lengthy illness.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 13, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, November 14, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment follows in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.