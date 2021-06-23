Fairbank
Lou Ellen Weekley, 83, of Fairbank, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, in her home, with family and friends by her side.
She was born September 22, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Aaron and Freda Hiles Weekley.
She was a dedicated nurses aid for many years. She loved her calling and her patients loved her. Family was so important to her. Lou Ellen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Besides her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Don; sisters Betty Zoretic, Alice Galterio and Shirley Russell.
Lou is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her best friend of the last 50 years and her caregiver, Janet Hayes and Lexi, who was always there for her.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, June 25, with the Rev. Michael Lyons officiating, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and its wonderful nurses for their compassionate care over the past two weeks.
