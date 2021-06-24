Fairbank
Lou Ellen Weekley, 83, of Fairbank, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, in her home, with family and friends by her side.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, June 25, with the Rev. Michael Lyons officiating, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
