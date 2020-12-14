Republic
Louis A. Coletti, 76, of Republic, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mt. Macrina Manor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Attilio and Viola Coletti; and brother, Anselmo "Sam" Coletti.
Louis is survived by soulmate, Joanne Leshnak Coletti; siblings, Silvio Coletti of Republic, Eugene (Darlene) Coletti of Aurora, Colo., Olivia (John) Kuntz of Sterling, Colo. and Maria (Peter) Brinza of Greensburg; nephew, Mark Coletti; nieces, Tamara Coletti-Ballesteros, Jeanne Schadegg, Regina Brinza; nephew of Ronald (Cecelia) Falcon; also survived by great-nieces, Tara Schadegg and Lilly Ballesteros; and great-nephew, Matthew Schadegg.
Louis served his country during the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart along with other awards.
Louis was a member of the AMVets Post 103, American Legion Post 590, Republic Volunteer Fire Company and was a member of the Redstone Senior High School football team and graduated in 1962. He enjoyed the outdoors and playing in card tournaments. Louis held several positions in the civil engineering field as an inspector.
As per Louis' wishes, there is no visitation and service. Inurnment to be held in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. DeGusipe.com
