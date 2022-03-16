Hibbs
Louis Andrew Otto, 82, of Hibbs, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Monday, October 2, 1939, in Tower Hill 2, a son of Louis P. and Catherine Brachna Ottoviani.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda J. Otto; and a brother, Andrew Ottoviani.
Lou was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Footdale, and a 1957 graduate of Redstone High School. He served his country with the United States Navy, on the USS Saufley.
He retired from Dilworth Mine in Crucible, Pa., was a member of the United Mine Workers of America District #2 1980 - a proud union brother and a member of the Pensioner Leadership Committee and Local Union 1980, where he served as trustee and former officer. He was inducted into the Washington/Greene Central Labor Council’s Labor Hall of Fame for Exceptional Leadership in the Labor Movement.
His hobbies included cooking for family and friends especially Italian dishes at the Sons of Italy in Brownsville; wine making, pitching softball, yard work and so much more. Lou was an avid Steeler and Pirates fan, he liked to dance, loved watching boxing and loved his dog, Nucci and cat, Katrina.
Lou belonged to Adah Volunteer Fire Company and served as president. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 103, Hopwood, Italo-American Citizens Club, Masontown, Sons of Italy - Brownsville, Frank Riccco # 731 - treasure / secretary; Finleyville Italian Gumbo Society, the Italian-American Club, Canonsburg; and he played softball for Yoney’s, The Italian Club, Fike’s and the CV’s.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Patricia DellaDonna Otto; children, Louis S. Otto (Sharlene), Joseph A. Faris (Lisa); grandchildren, Louis C. Otto (Megan), Nicco Faris and Breanna J. Otto; and great-grandchildren, Louis Landry Otto and Sylvia Otto.
Lou was the eldest of eight children and is survived by brothers and sisters, Patricia Silva (husband Floyd) of Albuquerque, N.M., Judy Knight of Stuart, Va., Rita Norman (husband Bob) of Tower #2, Joseph Ottoviani of Centerville, Va., Anthony Ottoiani (wife Judy) of Catlett, Va., and Dominick Ottoviani (wife Marcia) of Newell.
Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and his godchildren, Gina and Michael Norman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, where visitation will continue until 9 a.m. Friday March 18, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Footdale.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.