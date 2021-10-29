Louis B. Tatrai Jr., beloved husband, amazing father, and awesome "Pappy Lou" was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born July 28, 1942, in Centerville Borough, to the late Louis Bernard Tatrai Sr. and Margaret Milcheck Tatrai.
Louie graduated from California Area High School in 1960. He was very athletically gifted, and played basketball and baseball in high school.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. While serving his country, his commanding officer recognized his athleticism, and immediately informed Louie his vocation would be to play football and baseball. While playing baseball for the Marine Corps, he excelled, prompting a Baltimore Oriole scout to come and observe a game. A fellow serviceman confided in Louie there was a scout looking at him, and overcome with nerves he said he proceeded to play the worst game of his life, unsuccessful in creating an impression on the scout. Louie also excelled in football; he was very modest and told few people of his football scholarship offers to Auburn University, Penn State University and Youngstown State University. He accepted the Youngstown State scholarship to be closer to his future bride, Gai Linn Daley Tatrai. Louie remained athletic and active playing softball in numerous Mon Valley leagues, and even in his golden years with his granddaughters in the backyard.
As a sports-minded person, he loved watching college basketball, the Penguins, the Pirates, and of course his favorite, the Steelers. He always felt fortunate to have attended two Super Bowls, XL in Detroit, Mich., and XLIII in Tampa, Fla.
He was employed for nearly four decades by Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant in the coal draw department and as a leader in the construction department. His work ethic was impeccable; Louie was always on time, and only missed one single day of work in his 39-year career.
Louie married Gai Linn Daley Tatrai in 1967 while both were in college. They celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage. He was the kindest, most caring, loving and selfless husband. Their marriage was a true partnership; they were inseparable, and did everything together. They loved to travel visiting their "girls" in Houston, Texas, New York, and Los Angeles, Calif., and frequently ventured to their townhome in Largo, Fla., as time permitted.
They had three loving daughters, Rochelle, Gai Linn and Dana. The loves of his life were his "girls". Louie proudly and lovingly attended hours of volleyball, soccer, basketball, gymnastics, dance recitals, cheering and swim meets for both his daughters and granddaughters. His "girls" were so blessed to have their "PappyLou", who leaves them with wonderful memories of his board games, riddles, and especially his secret hand squeezes, three times, signifying his unforgettable message, "I love you". Always with a smile, Louie was very kind, happy and content, as his family was his world. Those who knew Louie would agree the most appropriate epitaph would be: "He was truly a good man".
Louie is survived by his loving wife, Gai Linn Tatrai; his "girls", daughters Gai Linn Sitta and Dana Febbraro; and his granddaughters, Marisa Ray, Lauren and Brynn Sitta, and Maria Febbraro; as well as his four-legged companion, Minka; his sister, Caroline (William) Hornick; his brother-in-law, Pete (Sally) Daley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Rochelle Tatrai-Ray; and granddaughter, Selena Tatrai-Ray.
Memorial contributions may be made to Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, an organization close to his heart.
Services were private as per his wishes. Arrangements were entrusted to ANTHONY MARISCOTTI INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
