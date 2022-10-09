March 28, 1953 -
October 5, 2022
Louis Dean Fordyce, 69, of Grindstone, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Lou was born March 28, 1953, to Claude and Alice Fordyce, the youngest brother of 15.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Huey Fordyce; stepchildren, Candace Smith (Glenn), David Sawyers, Josh Sawyers (Ashley); his son, Scott Fordyce; brother, Blaine Fordyce; sister, Barbara Fordyce Chervenak; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and sister-in-law, Carol.
Lou, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. His family will always remember his traveling stories as a truck driver, and how he knew how to get anywhere. A remembrance from his stepson, Josh Sawyers - "Everyone who knew Lou got familiar with his fantastic tales and travels across the country. He shared stories we've heard a hundred times, and new ones along the way. That was Lou; driving and surviving a rugged trucker career. His stories were as detailed as if you were there with him in Louisiana, Arizona, or Colorado. How many stories do you remember? Go back to that time with Lou in your mind. That's where Lou is now. Bye Lou. We remember."
All funeral services are private and have been entrusted to GATES FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA, 15401.
