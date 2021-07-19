Louis Eugene Zitney

Vanderbilt
Louis Eugene "Chuck" Zitney, 76, of Vanderbilt, passed away Tuesday July 13, 2021, in Excela Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 25, 1945, in Connellsville, a son of the late Peter and Veronica Myden Zitney.
Throughout his life, Chuck was a hardworking farmer. He knew the true meaning of hardwork and working for what he had.
He was a member of the Juniata Sportsman Club, Polish Club, Slovak Club and the Dunbar Eagles.
Chuck is survived by his beloved goddaughter, Andrea Hall; sister Stella Zitney; nieces and nephews Bill Zitney, Paul Zitney, Michelle Zitney-Kenney, Steve Zitney, Barb Zitney and Lisa Zitney-Sezawich.
In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Felton; brother Paul Zitney; and nephew Johnny Zitney.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 9 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, July 20, with the Rev. Ronald Larko as celebrant.
Committal will follow at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Leisenring.
