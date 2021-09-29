Brownsville
Louis G. Costantino, 82, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in his home. Born July 30, 1939, in Belle Vernon, he was a son of the late Louis J. and Natalie Amoroso Costantino.
He was retired U.S. Air Force with 23 1/2 years of service, serving in the Vietnam War. He later retired from California University as an equipment manager.
He was a member of the West Brownsville American Legion, was an amazing artist, enjoyed shooting pool, wood working and carving, and had a love for music, especially opera.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Workman Costantino, to whom he was married 55 years; son and daughter-in-law Louis G. Costantino Jr. and wife Sheri of Brownsville; daughter Angel Constantino of Brownsville; daughter Marcie Conn of Belle Vernon; son Louis J. Constantino of Brownsville; brother and sister-in-law John and Charolette Constantino of Ohio; sister and brother-in-law Georgette and Jack Saxberg of Belle Vernon; and two grandchildren, Eris Constantino and Abaddon Allen.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Constantino.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon 724-929-6183. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, in the funeral home, with Stephan Sholtas officiating. At the request of the family, they are asking that no flowers be offer to the funeral home; cards only please, and the family requests that all guests wear masks in the funeral home.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
