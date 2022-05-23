formerly of Cardale
Louis Lee Brown, 63, of Charleroi, formerly of Cardale, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. Born June 17, 1958, Lou was a son of the late Christopher Mitchell and Mabel Brown.
Lou was a member of the Independent Pool League, an avid card player, and DJ'd at weddings and other social events; he was known as "DJ Lou Brown" or even back in the day as "DJ Silk". Lou loved gambling and his poker buddies, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Rebecca, whom he loved dearly, in his younger years he enjoyed playing basketball and running track. Lou had a larger-than-life personality, everyone that knew him loved him, which is why he had friends everywhere he went.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Rebecca Ducoeur Brown; and his stepchildren, Jacquie Bowers and Dalton Bowers; his closest siblings, Natalie Thompson and Darren Keith (Ronye) Ford; his other siblings, Chris Lee Mitchell, Alan Mitchell, Janet Mitchell and Darrell Ford; his closest nephews, J.R. Groomes and Dre Ford; and numerous other siblings, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. (formerly Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home), 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, PA 15022, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 22.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hoganmelenyzer.com.
