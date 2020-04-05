Formerly of Uniontown
Louis M. Fratrich, 90, formerly of Uniontown, died suddenly Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Warren. He was born in Buffington July 6, 1929, a son of Peter and Anna Fratrich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Peggy L. Malik Fratrich; son Louis Robert Fratrich; brothers Frank, Thomas, Joseph, Peter and John Fratrich; and sisters Mary Wiegel, Josephine Chomiak and Lillian Reposkey.
Lou was a life-long member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He was president of the Catholic War Veterans for many years, and retired from General Motors, where he worked as a master electrician for 52 years.
During the Korean War, he proudly served his country with the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, with 29 jumps.
Surviving are his daughter, Joann Marie Fratrich; his daughter-in-law, Julia Fratrich, with whom he made his home; grandchildren Justin and Corinn; niece and goddaughter Milissa Chomiak; many beloved and special nieces and nephews; and his loving puppy, Gizmo.
Due to social protective measures during of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, private visitation and a blessing service will be held with the family Tuesday, April 7, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A Memorial Mass and Veterans Service at graveside will be announced at a future date.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
