Louis M. Fratrich, 90, formerly of Uniontown, died suddenly Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Warren. He was born July 6, 1929, in Buffington, a son of Peter and Anna Fratrich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Peggy L. Malik Fratrich; son Louis Robert Fratrich; brothers Frank, Thomas, Joseph, Peter and John Fratrich; and sisters Mary Wiegel, Josephine Chomiak and Lillian Reposkey.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, a private burial was held Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, in Mount Macrina Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
