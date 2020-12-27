Louis M. Speggen

Masontown
Louis Michael Speggen "Louie", 71, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, from complications of Covid-19.
He was born and raised in Masontown. After obtaining a Master's degree, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to pursue and develop a long career in the health and human services field. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Natalie Speggen; and his companion, Katherine; and many friends and cousins in both Minnesota and Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Alice Speggen.
Louie worked in the health and human services departments for both the State of Minnesota and Ramsey County. Up until retirement, he worked as the Administrator for the Ramsey County facility Lake Owasso Residential Care in Shoreview, Minnesota.
He lived an active and very social life. He took pride in being the number one senior bowler in the state of Minnesota and would golf the minute the snow melted.
Louie was an extremely talented cook and passed his gift for cooking and fishing on to his daughter Natalie (who would frequently "out-fish" him.)
To keep everyone safe and healthy, there will be no public memorial service at this time. Once it is safe for family and friends to gather, they are encouraged to do an activity as a group in his honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.