Louis Mario Long, 69, of Georges Township, Smithfield, passed away at home while being cared for by his family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
He was born March 20, 1950, in Cambria Heights, New York, and graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.
Louis was predeceased by his parents, Louis Long Sr. and Fanny Geresie Long; brother Joseph Long; and sister Rosalie Schiller.
Surviving are his children, Bevil Long and Joseph Matthews Long; eleven grandchildren; loving wife, Bobbie Ann Long; nine step-children, Angela and Richard Wheatley, Shannon Fairbee, William Fairbee, Melvin Ritchey, Kalia and Scott Chipps, Garry Fairbee, Larry Nicholson, William Nicholson and Elijah Nicholson; twenty-three step-grandchildren; sister Phyllis and Jim Barschow; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his best friend, Gary Dills; goddaughter, Cynthia Alonge; many friends in Daytona Beach, Fla.; loving dogs, Mikey, GiGi and Sassy, and loving cat, Artimus.
He served in the United States Navy on the USS Patterson.
Louis was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1590 in Daytona Beach, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3800 in Ormond Beach, Fla.
He was a Catholic by faith.
Louis was a correctional officer for twenty-five years until his retirement at Tomoka Correctional Facility in Daytona Beach.
He loved his family, friends, motorcycle, karaoke, bowling and just life.
At his request, there will be no public viewing, but a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
