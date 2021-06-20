Donora
Louis Michael Durka, 91, of Donora, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, in Mon Valley Care Center, Monongahela. He was born May 21, 1930, in Charleroi, a son of Stanislaw and Anelia Jackowska Durka.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Durka, Matthew Durka, James Durka, Thaddeas Durka; sister Lucille Minno.
Lou is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beatrice L. Keffer; daughters Colleen Durka-Manese and husband Joseph of Hillsborough, N.C., Jennifer Eicher and husband Craig of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; grandchildren Louis Sebastian Durka-Manese, Jillian Helen Eicher, Carrington Lorrae Eicher; sister Sophie Durka Piscitelli; numerous nieces and nephews.
Lou's family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, with Simeon Hatcher, pastor of the Perryopolis Baptist Church, Perryopolis, officiating.
Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, Flatwoods.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
