Donora
Louis Michael Durka, 91, of Donora, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
Lou's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19. A complete obituary will be published tomorrow.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
