Louis Phillip Schubert, 67, of Republic, passed away March 27, 2021, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 18, 1953, a son of the late Louis Joseph and Kathleen Leonard Schubert.
Lou is survived by his wife, Loretta Ann Rankin; children, Carrie Tichner (William) of Uniontown, Jamie Schubert of Republic, Lou Ann Schubert of Republic; stepchildren, Donald Murray and Charles Murray (Glenda), both of Brownsville; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Susan Schubert Hice (Raymond) of Republic; dear friend, Bud Miller of Merrittstown.
Lou's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
State COVID-19 restriction will be enforced, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
