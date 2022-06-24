McClellandtown
Louis S. Skala, 56, of McClellandtown, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Uniontown, on March 28, 1966, the son of the late Louis R. and Elizabeth R. Mari Skala. He was a graduate of Connellsville High School.
Louis loved to play XBox, listen to polkas, watch his favorite TV program, “Family Feud” and call and talk to people on the phone.
Louie loved his John Deere Tractors and being around people.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters: Carole Russell and children, Scot and Rebecca of Hopwood, Veronica Dillow and daughter, Nicole of McClellandtown, Julie Hildock and husband John and children, Jarret and Jonathan of Hopwood, and Stephanie “Babe” Sloboda and husband Brad and children, Gabrielle and Brad Jr. of McClellandtown; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and his favorite cousin, Armand.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held, followed by a Service in the Chapel at St. Mary’s Cemetery, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone.
