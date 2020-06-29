Perryopolis
Louis Stephen Bukovitz, 75, of Perryopolis and formerly of Hopwood, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Bethlehem Home in Ligonier.
He was born April 2, 1945, in Uniontown, son of the late Louis Albert Bukovitz and Catherine Perelli Bukovitz Snow. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his son, David Bukovitz.
Steve was a graduate of South Union High School with the class of 1963. He has a degree in education and business administration from Waynesburg University and holds a Master's degree in education from the University of Pittsburgh. Steve taught business in the Frazier School District for 32 years and then at Laurel Business Institute before his retirement.
He was a member of Fairchance Sons of Italy Lodge #497, the Pennsylvania Retired Teachers Association and the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association.
Left to cherish Steve's memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Adena Barnes Bukovitz; two daughters, Holly Keller and husband Ben of Mooresville, NC and Dana Coxon and husband Ian of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Katt Coxon, Bea Coxon, Ian Coxon, Millie Keller and Landry Keller.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA where family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, followed by a Blessing Service celebrating Steve's life with Father Anthony Klimko as celebrant. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.