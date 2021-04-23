Dunbar
Louis V. "Uncle Boy" Hughes Sr., of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in his home.
Louis was born March 8, 1935, at home in Dunbar (Tucker Run), to the late Jonah Sr. and Viola Brooks Hughes.
He married his sweetheart, Janet Cole Hughes August 11, 1962. They were married for 58 years.
He was a steady rock for his four children, Louis Jr. (Melanie) Hughes, Linda Hughes, Erick (Lindy) Hughes and Laureen (Jamie) Barnes.
He loved his family, including his wife; children; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Mable Stamates, Pansy Leonard, Jonah "Bruz" Hughes, Betty Bradmon and James Hughes; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers and sisters Eugene Hughes, Margaret Liston, Edna Faye Bryner, Eleanor Crossland and Harold Hughes; and son-in-law James Heffelfinger.
Louis served as a head cook in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and was a hard worker, from carpentry to coal mining and many things in between.
He enjoyed gardening, his fruit trees and berry bushes, and he enjoyed his record collection of old-time gospel music.
His Bible was his most treasured possession, having read it through many times, but most of all, he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and was glad to talk about Him any chance he could. He is now joyfully in his Savior's presence and will never have to worry about an ambulance ride or a hospital stay again.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice caregivers Marcie, Christine, Michelle and Cathy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, April 24, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, with Pastor Padraic Markle and Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post 103 Honor Guard.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
