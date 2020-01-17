Point Marion
Louis Valentine Jr., 95, of Point Marion, passed away January 16, 2020, at Cherry Tree Nursing Center, Uniontown.
He was born in New Geneva on May 6, 1923, the son of Louis and Mary Valentine.
Before retiring, he was employed as a coal miner.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, former All Saints Church, Masontown, and was a member of the American Legion Post 499 Point Marion.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Mary Grace Tassone, Frank Valentine, Jimmy Valentine, Joseph Valentine, Jules Valentine, Anna Gross and Florence Maiola. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, on Saturday, January 18, from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel with Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant.
Interment at St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Masontown.
