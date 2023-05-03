Uniontown
Louise A. Nepa Piccolomini passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Born in York Run July 3, 1935, she was a devoted daughter of the late Amedie “Andy” and Edith Remonko Nepa.
She was the beloved wife of 67 years to John Richard “Babe” Piccolomini, whose side she supported in all their business adventures together: being his model with Vivian Woodward’s cosmetics, Lifetime cookware and Piccolomini Construction Inc. — loading house coal on trucks; secretary and bookkeeper for Fayette Disposal and Hallmark Pools; and the Fairway Inn Hotel and Restaurant as chief cook and bottle washer; highly intelligent and an unbelievable memory for names, numbers and even customers, Fayette Waste and Shaklee distribution with a wealth of knowledge.
Louise enjoyed traveling with Babe throughout Europe, Israel, Egypt, Turkey and Greece, cruising the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Hawaii and the North Pacific.
A lot to be attributed to her hard work, dedication and thrifty couponing. Louise taught her children self sacrifice and unconditional love, to cook and clean and give and continue to give a listening ear.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tamela “Tammy” Piccolomini of Uniontown, John R. Piccolomini III and wife Carol of Waltersburg, Marlo Rafter and husband Michael of Smock, Mario Piccolomini and wife Dawn (Missy) of Waltersburg, Monte Piccolomini and wife Joanne of Waltersburg, Dr. Nina Kennedy and husband Bryan of Greensville, S.C. and William Piccolomini and wife Mindi of Waltersburg. She was affectionately named Nonna by her grandchildren, Arthur Kovach and wife Amber, Angelina Piccolomini, John Piccolomini IV and Bella Piccolomini, Mario Piccolomini II and wife Maddie, and Alexandra Piccolomini and fiance Tyler Conaway, Monte Piccolomini II, and Mia Francesca Wood and husband Scott, Giana Piccolomini, Marco Kennedy and Guiliana Kennedy, and Corrina Piccolomini, William Piccolomini II, Domenico Piccolomini and Marrisa Piccolomini; her great-grandchildren, Brianna Kovach, Brooke Kovach and Trevor Kovach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Minnie Stalnaker, Emmett Nepa, Woody Nepa, Anna Rose Muzika, Loretta Colacone and Madonna Nepa.
Also to cherish Louise’s loving kindness in memory of her soul surviving sister, Viola Joyce Nepa; and many nieces and nephews and cousins, whose lives she impacted. Louise’s home was coined the “fun house”. Anyone knew there was an open door with plenty of food, pasta and laughter, and a bed or floor to sleep on when it got a bit crowded. It never seemed to phase her, she just kept going and continued to give more, to know you would be completely loved and cared for.
Louise graduated 1954 from Georges High School, where she was a cheerleader. Her parents lived next door with open lunches she helped serve and loved dancing at Nepa’s Swing Bowl and prided herself with admiring her own Mother’s business ethics and savvy. Her mother encouraged her to enter many local and state beauty pageant competitions with her talent in ballet. Louise’s strong spiritual desire led her to study the Bible and in July of 1955 in water baptism dedicated herself in being one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses spending several years in the full time pioneering ministry. Studying the Bible with many local individuals along with her husband, Richard. Be assured Louise would want all who are mourning today to “Keep your eyes on the prize!” 2 Cor. 4:18 “And Jehovah God’s promised paradise kingdom is near.”
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Karl Heider officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
The zoom meeting Topic Louise Piccolomini Funeral Talks Meeting ID 823 6937 3844 Passcode 041220 Dial 305-224-1968 US to join the zoom service on Friday at 11 a.m.
