Uniontown
Louise A. Nepa Piccolomini passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Visitation will be in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, in the funeral home with Karl Heiter officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
The zoom meeting: Topic, Louise Piccolomini Funeral; Talks Meeting ID, 823 6937 3844 Passcode 041220
Dial 305-224-1968 US, to join the zoom service at 11 a.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.