Louise Barbara Johnson Del Signore

Thompson #1
Louise Barbara "Lulu" Johnson Del Signore, of Thompson #1, passed away on Monday, August 22nd, with her loving family at her side.
She was born on September 10, 1925, in Thompson #2. Daughter of the late Louis Johnson Sr. and Stella Yocabet Johnson.
Louise was a lifelong member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church of Republic, and currently a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church - Footedale.
She was employed with the family business, which was Louis Johnson Coal Company and Restaurant.
Louise was a graduate of Redstone High School, class of 1943. She enjoyed making family dinners and baking homemade pies. Her door was always open for coffee and cookies with her family and friends. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and watching The Divine Mercy Chaplet. She loved her family and her favorite saying was "I love you more than anything in the world".
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Del Signore; and her brother, Louis Johnson Jr.
She is survived by her loving children: Chris (Lottie) Del Signore, Bill (Brenda) Del Signore Jr., Dean Del Signore, Kathy (Rich) Gmutza and Laura (Mark) Leib; five grandchildren: Billy Del Signore III., Cara Del Signore and fiance Mason, Christopher Del Signore, Lauren (Nick) Fazio and Leah Gmutza and fiance Ronnie Jones; brother, Anthony Johnson Sr.; sister, Loretta Leoni; many loving nieces and nephews; special friends: Glenda Cilo, Eileen Johnson; and cousin, Jackie Savini
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Richard Pish and his staff, Amedisys for their loving and compassionate care, her caregivers, Paula Thomas and Beth Milne, and The Uniontown Hospital, third floor nursing staff.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 29th, and until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church - Footedale, with the Reverend Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.