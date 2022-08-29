Thompson #1
Louise Barbara "Lulu" Johnson Del Signore, of Thompson #1, passed away on Monday, August 22nd, with her loving family at her side.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 29th, and until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where a Prayer Service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church - Footedale, with the Reverend Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
