Louise Durinzi

Masontown
Louise Imogene Cushey Durinzi, formerly of Masontown, died on January 16, 2023. She was 96 years old.
Louise was born in Venetia, and graduated from California State Teachers College. While there, she met the love of her life David Durinzi.
After graduation, they taught at Pleasantville High School where she also directed plays and he coached the baseball and basketball team. A few years later, they moved to Masontown where they owned the Fort Mason Lumber Company.
Louise showed lifelong devotion to her church and community. She was a founding member of the German Masontown Public Library, a columnist/reporter for the Masontown Sentinel newspaper, an officer of the Business and Professional Women's Organization, an active member of the Masontown Methodist Church, a teacher for the Masontown Elementary and Junior High School, and an avid bridge player at the Masontown Senior Center. She also ran for the Masontown Council while in her 90s.
She was a lover of books, sporting events including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penn State football and the Triple Crown, her cats, chocolate, licorice, and playing cards.
Louise left a note to be opened after her death and in part said, "I want to thank you for making my years a "Wonderful Life"Love to all and my blessings as your life continues."
Our beloved mother is survived by her children, Karen Durinzi (Allen Heng) and David Durinzi (Lorraine); grandchildren, Julie Bielecki (Alex), Kate Durinzi, Gigi Heng, Kelvin Heng and Maegan Durinzi; great-grandchildren, AJ Bielecki and Ryan Bielecki; and sisters, Helen Kocaka and Virginia Anders who will carry on her optimism, passion and enthusiasm for life.
