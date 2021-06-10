formerly of Point Marion
Lena Louise Lewellen, 91, formerly of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away last year, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Oregon, where she had been residing for the past four years. Born in Point Marion (Sprucetown), she was a daughter of the late J. Byron Lynn and Mary Coates Shirley Lynn.
Her husband of 67 years, Ray H. Lewellen, passed away November 11, 2015. While in Morgantown, she and Ray were members of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Kingwood Pike.
Now that it is safer to do so, her family is planning a Celebration of Life Service for Saturday, June 12, in the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Kingwood Pike, beginning at 2 p.m. Friends and former neighbors are welcome to join the family in this remembrance of Louise's long and beautiful life. Covid protocols will be observed in the church.
