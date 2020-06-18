Formerly of
Morgantown, W.Va.
Lena Louise Lewellen, 91, formerly of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sheldon Park Assisted Living in Eugene, Ore., where she had resided for the past four years. Born in Point Marion (Sprucetown) Dec. 26, 1928, she was a daughter of the late J. Byron Lynn and Mary Coates Shirley Lynn.
Her husband of 67 years, Ray H. Lewellen, passed away November 11, 2015. Also deceased is a brother, Omer Lynn; and a sister, Dorothy L. Johnston.
A 1946 graduate of Point Marion High School, she, along with her husband, raised their family in Niagra Falls, N.Y. After his retirement, they moved to Morgantown, where they were members of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Kingwood Pike.
Surviving are her three children, Mark N. Lewellen and wife Sonia of Bowie, Md., Lynne Lewellen of Columbus, Ohio, and Susan Lewellen and husband David Corderman of Eugene; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Clark of Bellingham, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held for her immediate family in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, Friday, June 19, with the Rev. Lynda Master officiating. A Celebration of Life for her family and friends will be held at a later date, and will be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials may be offered to the perpetual care fund of Evergreen Memorial Park, P.O. Box 157, Point Marion, PA 15474, in Louise's memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.