St. Paul, MN.
Louise Martin Mullan, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Louise was born in Uniontown, to Thomas and Anna Louise Martin Mullan, where she lived until she graduated from high school. She and her brother Bill were close their entire lives.
Louise earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Institutional Management from Iowa State University in 1960 and a Master of Science in 1967. Louise accepted a position in the Food Science and Nutrition department at the University of Minnesota in 1970 and was an active faculty member for 31 years, advising and mentoring hundreds of dietetics students. Louise taught all the food service management courses required for Dietetics, served as Director of the Didactic Program, and chaired the Nutrition and Dietetics undergraduate program.
During her distinguished career, Louise received several notable University and College awards before her retirement in 2001. A scholarship was established in Louise’s name in 1998, promoting diversity in the field of nutrition by supporting students from under-represented groups. Louise took great pride and joy during her career helping students become successful young professionals.
Louise was very involved with the St Anthony Park United Church of Christ. She served as a church officer, often using her skills and knowledge to plan events and community meals. She made many close friends within the church community and stayed in touch with them through the end.
Louise had many friends, children and adults, in her Valentine Avenue neighborhood in St. Paul and was held in high esteem by her students at the University of Minnesota.
A Memorial Service for Louise will be held at the St Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Avenue in St. Paul, MN at 2 p.m. on September 22, 2022.
