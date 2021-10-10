Bitner
Louise P. Rumbaugh, 60, of Bitner, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Abington, on April 5, 1961 daughter of Henry Green and Joyce Robinson Green.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Rumbaugh.
Louise was a graduate of Abington High School. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family and supporting those in the military.
Left to cherish Louise's memory are her sons, Kenneth Holden and wife Melissa of Abington and Brandon Rumbaugh and wife Cassy of Uniontown; daughters, Danielle Holden of Bitner and Kathleen Rumbaugh of Bitner; brother, Robert Green and wife Dawn of Abington; sister Melissa Green of Avington; and four grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In accordance with Louise's wishes there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.