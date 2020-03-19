Allison
Loura Ruth Mickey, 63, of Allison, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 20, 1959, a daughter of Curtis and Dorothy Mickey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mrytle, Joan and Brenda; brother, Bervel "Buddy".
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Ritchey; son, James Brooks; sister, Wanda Lint and her significant other Larry Jordan; brother, Paul Mickey and his wife Sharon; grandchildren, Jayce, Timothy and Nevaeh; a host of nieces and nephews.
A private visitation will be held, please contact family members for details.
Loura's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic.
On line condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.