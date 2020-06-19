Morgantown, W.Va.
Louwilla Strosnider, 61, of Morgantown, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 25, 1958, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Delbert Hank Dalton and Eyvonne Grace Shaw Dalton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Strosnider.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassy Foy and fianc Matthew Chisler; son Cody Kirk; stepdaughter Pamela Strosnider and children; five grandchildren, Damon and Dillon Lohr, Madison, Cobe and Kinsley Chisler; two sisters, Regina Sanders and Dorothy Sell; her halfbrother, Paul Dalton; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., when services will be held with Pastor Josh Koss officiating, Saturday, June 20, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, funeral director and supervisor, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion.
Condolences can be made to the family at louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
